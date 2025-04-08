Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Who Gets the Dog? Why National Pet Day Is the Perfect Time to Plan for Your Pets National Pet Day is on April 11, 2025—a day to celebrate the companions who offer us unconditional love, constant comfort, and a whole lot of joy. Whether your best friend has fur, feathers, or scales, they’re part of the family. But while we’re busy buying toys and treats, it’s worth asking a serious question: If something happened to you tomorrow—who would care for your pet?

Who Gets the Dog? Why National Pet Day Is the Perfect Time to Plan for Your Pets

National Pet Day is on April 11, 2025—a day to celebrate the companions who offer us unconditional love, constant comfort, and a whole lot of joy. Whether your best friend has fur, feathers, or scales, they’re part of the family. But while we’re busy buying toys and treats, it’s worth asking a serious question:

If something happened to you tomorrow—who would care for your pet?

Hattie the Great Dane

Pets Are Family—But the Law Says Otherwise

Most of us see our pets as family. But in legal terms, pets are still classified as property. That means if you pass away without a will—or your will doesn’t mention your pet—what happens next is out of your control. Your beloved animal could end up with someone you never intended… or worse, in a shelter.

Shockingly, 60% of UK adults don’t have a valid will, and of those who do, 31% say it’s out of date. Even more worrying, 1 in 10 wills stored privately are lost or invalidated when they’re needed most, leaving the estate to be handled under intestacy laws—and leaving pets vulnerable

A Dog, a Shelter, and No Legal Plan

In 2017, a woman in Yorkshire passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind a senior Border Collie named Ben. With no valid will and no one clearly named to take him in, Ben ended up in a local shelter. Despite being friendly and well-trained, he was overlooked due to his age and wasn’t adopted for several months

The Disputed Will of Mrs. Leaning

Another high-profile case involved Mrs. Leaning, who changed her will shortly before her death to leave her £340,000 estate to her partner, Richard Guest—with the understanding he would care for her three dogs. Animal charities, who were previously named as beneficiaries, contested the new will in court, arguing the pets might not be adequately protected. The legal dispute delayed probate and raised doubts over who would look after the animals during proceedings.

The $12 Million Dog

In what’s perhaps the most famous pet inheritance case, billionaire Leona Helmsley left $12 million to her Maltese dog, Trouble. Her decision sparked legal challenges from disinherited relatives, and a judge eventually reduced the dog’s trust to $2 million. Still, it underscores the emotional weight people attach to their pets—and the legal complications that can arise without a solid plan

Why Pet Planning Matters

Pets can’t speak up if they’re left behind. That’s why it’s so important to:

- Name a guardian in your will—someone who has agreed to take on the responsibility.

- Set aside funds for food, vet bills, and ongoing care.

- Include a letter of wishes with details about routines, medical needs, and quirks.

- Avoid relying on informal promises—they’re not legally enforceable.

- Store your will professionally so it’s not lost, forgotten, or destroyed when it matters most.

Without a plan, your pet's future is left to chance. With one, you’re giving them protection and security—even if you’re not around.

Where We Come In

At Just Wills & Legal Services, we’ve helped over 100,000 clients plan for what matters most—family, assets, and yes, pets too. Since 2013, we’ve worked with STEP-qualified practitioners to deliver wills, trusts, and lasting powers of attorney to the highest legal standards.

We’re proud members of the Society of Will Writers and helped establish the Professional Association of Legal Services to ensure every client gets expert support with total peace of mind.

We’ve seen too many cases where pets fall through the cracks because someone assumed “it would all work out.” That’s why we make sure your wishes are clearly documented, legally valid, and professionally stored.

It’s Not Morbid—It’s Responsible

This National Pet Day, enjoy the walks, the belly rubs, and the extra treats. But once the tail-wagging settles, take a moment to think bigger.

Your pet relies on you. And with a proper plan, you can make sure they’re safe and loved, even if you’re not there.

Want to learn more?

Just Wills & Legal Services invites you to a free Financial Well-being & Estate Planning Seminar, where you’ll get practical guidance on how to protect your assets, secure your family’s future, and ensure your pets are properly provided for.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, 30th April 2025

Talk Times: 10:00 AM, 2:00 PM, and 7:00 PM

Venue: Hampton Hilton, 595–601 New South Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1NG

Whether you're creating a will for the first time or updating one that no longer reflects your wishes, this seminar is a great opportunity to learn what steps to take—without pressure or jargon, just straightforward advice.