West Coast Folk Festival 2024 comes to Blackpool – Winter Gardens this weekend

Acts include the incredible Richard Thompson, Eddi Reader, Tom Robinson Band, Cara Dillon, The Webb Sisters, Dean Friedman, Kiki Dee & Carmelo Luggeri, Bella Hardy and many more.

Three-day West Coast Folk Festival 2024 comes to Blackpool: Winter Gardens on Friday 12, Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 January 2024 across three days, with three stages and 33 acts.

For further information, check out the following link - https://www.solidentertainments.com/folk/west-coast/acts.html

Since the 1800s, Blackpool has been Britain’s most popular resort and scratch beneath the surface, and you will see why... The seaside town has its very own sub-culture that’s waiting to inspire, with the world-famous spectacular Blackpool Illuminations light show, of star-studded performances at the Grand Theatre and the Winter Gardens, events, festivals and galleries that will appeal to "the arts" aficionados and curious first timers alike.

West Coast Folk Festival: Winter Gardens January 12, 13 and 14

With entertainment at the heart of the town, it is a perfect place to host the UK West Coast Folk Festival. You don't need to worry about finding accommodation either, as when purchasing tickets there is an option to book three nights stay in a good quality hotel with full English breakfast at a very reasonable discounted rate. The nearest hotel is just a 200-metre walk from the Winter Gardens so the earlier you book, the nearer your hotel option will be to the venue.

To celebrate the new year in style, come and enjoy a three day break away from day-to-day pressures, in the company of some of the finest artists in the country. Tickets are only £167, with a link to book accommodation at - https://www.solidentertainments.com/folk/west-coast/index.html For more information and to book tickets for the West Coast Folk Festival please visit the following links: Website - https://www.solidentertainments.com/folk/west-coast/index.html Facebook Page - https://www.facebook.com/events/256794056811852