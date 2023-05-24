We’re all off to see The Wizard of Oz at Blackpool Grand this May

There’s no place like Blackpool Grand Theatre from Wednesday May 31 to Saturday June 3 for all the family to enjoy a marvellous full musical production of The Wizard of Oz from Blackpool and Fylde Light Opera Company.Delight your little ones with this top half term holiday treat as the award-winning local company make a welcome return trip to The Grand with the Royal Shakespeare Company’s fantastically faithful adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s treasured tale.This fabulous family musical is based on the classic 1939 film starring the iconic Judy Garland as Dorothy and features a sensational cast of 70 bringing all the most beloved songs and moments from the much-loved movie beautifully to life onstage.Young Dorothy Gale is swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to the Merry Old Land of Oz where she encounters a whole host of whimsical characters from good witches and bad witches to animals that talk, scarecrows that walk, and many things magical to behold. Lions and Tigers and Bears Oh My!To find her way home, Dorothy and her little dog Toto must journey along the famous Yellow Brick Road to see the mysterious and all-powerful Wizard in the Emerald City. Along the way, she makes some exciting new friends, but must also brave many dangers, including the Wicked Witch of the West, who will stop at nothing to get her hands on Dorothy’s magical ruby slippers!The Wizard of Oz is presented by the award-winning local Blackpool and Fylde Light Opera Company (BFLOC) who brought the hit musicals Hairspray, Legally Blonde, Grease, 9 to 5, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Boogie Nights to Blackpool’s premier theatre.

Chairperson of BFLOC, Rhiannon Jones, said: “Our cast have worked so hard over the last six months and we can’t wait to bring The Wizard of Oz to the wonderful Grand Theatre stage. It’s a real family affair with a cast of 30 children, 39 adults and the most gorgeous doggie Ernie (aka Toto) who has stolen all our hearts! There is a real buzz in rehearsals and it’s extra special as we have parents and their children who will be performing together on stage for the very first time. The RSC’s version of The Wizard of Oz is full of the classic songs everyone knows and loves, together with the addition of stunning music for the spectacular flying scenes. There is only limited availability now for some days, so be sure to get your tickets fast!”

L. Frank Baum’s Wonderful Wizard of Oz is a timeless story that has captivated audiences for generations. The classic tale of adventure, self-discovery, friendship, and the importance of home was published in 1900 and was an instant success, spawning a series of 13 sequels also written by Baum.Here’s five more fantastic facts about The Wizard of Oz:1. Despite its immense popularity, The Wizard of Oz movie starring Judy Garland was not initially a financial success when it was released in theatres. It was only after it started airing on television in 1956 that it gained a large audience and became an adored classic.2. The Munchkins, the inhabitants of the Land of Oz, were played by over 100 little people actors in the film. This was one of the first instances where a large group of little people performers were featured in a major motion picture, showcasing their talents and paving the way for more inclusivity in the entertainment industry.3. The iconic ruby slippers worn by Dorothy Gale in the 1939 film were originally silver in Baum's book. The change to ruby slippers was made for the film to showcase the new Technicolor technology. Today, there are only four known surviving pairs of ruby slippers from the film, one of which was stolen and later recovered in 2018.4. The musical adaptation premiered on stage in 1902, making it one of the oldest musicals still performed today. The original production featured elaborate special effects for its time, including a tornado scene created with a series of pulleys and wires to simulate the cyclone. The show also incorporated innovative projection techniques and a unique revolving stage, making it a groundbreaking production for its era.5. The character of Toto, Dorothy's loyal canine companion, is often played by a real dog in stage productions of The Wizard of Oz - including Blackpool & Fylde Light Opera Company’s production! However, due to the challenges of working with animals on stage, some productions opt for a puppet or animatronic version instead.Book your seats now and fly Over the Rainbow to learn a very important lesson - there’s no place like The Grand…This amateur production of L. Frank Baum’s The Wizard of Oz is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.L. Frank Baum’s The Wizard of Oz from Blackpool and Fylde Light Opera Company is at Blackpool Grand Theatre from Wednesday 31 May to Saturday 3 June with evening and matinee performances.Tickets from £18.50 with concessions, group rates and a family of four ticket available.Visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk for full show listings and bookings or call the box office on 01253 290 190 for bookings and further information.