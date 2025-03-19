Wander your way to Wanderland this summer, as Wyre’s favourite family festival is back!

Presented by Wyre Council, Wanderland promises a fun-filled day for the whole family on Saturday 26 July at Cottam Hall Playing Fields in Poulton-le-Fylde. For a limited time, with an early bird offer, you can get tickets at just £8 each. It's the perfect festival experience without the fuss with all event experiences and activities included in the ticket price.

Don't miss the chance to see everyone's favourite Blue Heeler pup, Bluey, and her little sister Bingo, on the main stage, along with Boogie Monsters, the UK's multi-award-winning, fun and interactive pop and rock band for kids and families.

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at our Animal Roadshow, where you can meet a variety of weird and wonderful feathered and furry friends. Have a close encounter with the magnificent Elephant on Parade, and keep an eye out for Zeus, Europe’s largest walking T-Rex dinosaur! Aspiring heroes can join our Superhero Training Sessions to learn how to block attacks and strike heroic poses.

The fun continues with Play The Rig, an interactive, upcycled musical playground that blends creativity with sustainability. Meet the mystical Mermaid Athena, who will be on land for one day only, and step inside the belly of our 18-metre inflatable whale to hear seafaring tales.

Children enjoying the Creepy Crawly Roadshow at Wanderland 2024

Enjoy wild crafts with the Wyre Council rangers and create your own bird box or bug hotel to take home. For the adventurous, tackle our 70-foot inflatable assault course, and let younger visitors bounce and play in the inflatable play zone. Plus, there will be a dinosaur slide, free face painting, meet and greet opportunities, selfie stations, and much more!

Enjoy a fantastic selection of food and drinks from various concessions on site, offering a delightful variety for everyone. Plus, there's a bar for the adults to unwind and relax.

Wanderland was launched by Wyre Council in 2024 and proved to be very successful. Visitors commented on the wonderful time they had at the festival, the ample activities and the excellent parking facilities for ticket holders with disabilities. One visitor told us that “The festival was brilliant! There was so much to do on the day.”

Cllr Lynne Bowen, Leisure, Health and Community Engagement Portfolio Holder, commented: "Wanderland was designed as an affordable event for families, giving them the chance to create magical memories together. Last year, we achieved just that! This year, we're offering even more, with fantastic on-stage acts and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Family enjoying their day at Wanderland 2024

“All entertainment, attractions, and activities are included in the ticket price, which is more affordable than a family trip to the local cinema! With such a great early bird ticket price, we hope families can enjoy a special day together."

Early bird tickets are now on sale for just £8, but hurry—there's only a limited number available. Visit www.wyre.gov.uk/wanderlandfor more information and to get your tickets.