Walking for a cause: Seventeen-mile walk for Play Inclusion Project

Play Inclusion Project charity supporting disabled children across Wyre, Blackpool, Fylde and Preston.

Seventeen-mile walk to raise money for this little but amazing charity.

A team of staff, support workers and parents are walking 17 Miles from the HQ at Red Bank Road in Bispham to The Space Centre in Preston. The route will stop at many of the groups that the charity runs.

Do you want to join me in making a difference? We are trying to raising £1000 in aid of Play Inclusion Project and every donation will help. Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much to me.

Play Inclusion Project supports children and young people with additional needs and disabilities from age 4 to 18 in Blackpool, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde & Wyre.