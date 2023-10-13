Unlock Blackpool's History: Comma Press launches writing course with former Big issue north deputy

Comma Press, the esteemed not-for-profit publisher, is excited to announce its inaugural Short Story Writing Course in Blackpool, set to commence on November 7 at Aunty Social. This unique literary experience, led by the former deputy of the Big Issue North, Antonia Charlesworth-Slack, promises to unravel the hidden gems of Blackpool's history and transform them into captivating tales.

Comma Press, known for its commitment to promoting short fiction from the UK and beyond, invites writers and creatives of all levels to embark on a journey of literary exploration. The workshops will be a harmonious blend of enjoyable and interactive writing exercises, lively in-class discussions, thought-provoking assigned readings, and valuable opportunities to share evolving works. Participants will delve into the rich tapestry of Blackpool's history, drawing inspiration from its unique cultural heritage.

Isabelle Kenyon, Comma Press Writing Courses coordinator for Comma Press, expressed excitement about the course and its potential impact on the local literary community. "This is our first venture into Blackpool, and we're eager to collaborate with the vibrant creative minds of this city. The Short Story Writing Course is designed to be accessible to everyone, with no prior experience required."

Comma Press is offering bursaries on a first-come, first-served basis to enhance accessibility further. Interested individuals can inquire about funding opportunities by contacting Isabelle Kenyon at commapublicity@yahoo.co.uk.

Workshops will be a harmonious blend of enjoyable and interactive writing exercises, tutor: Antonia Charlesworth-Stack. Photo: Comma Press

With a commitment to maintaining a high-quality experience, Comma Press has limited the course to 15 participants. Early booking is encouraged to secure a spot and avoid disappointment.

Previous participants in Comma Press's Short Story Courses have achieved remarkable milestones, including being published by renowned publishers such as Penguin, Canongate Books, and Granta.

To learn more about this exciting opportunity and reserve your spot, visit the event page at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/short-story-course-unveiling-blackpools-historical-tales-tickets-677237685147?aff=oddtdtcreator.