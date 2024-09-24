Ultimate Kiss tribute at The New Continental

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

No other Kiss tribute in the world has done what Dressed To Kill has done!

DRESSED TO KILL go to the nth degree in terms of attention to detail - ALL four members are dressed in exact replica costumes, play authentic make and model or exact replica instruments, and deliver up to two hours of KISS hits and classics whilst moving and sounding exactly like KISS - including the between-song chatter, in character and with authentic New Yorker accents. And this has been the case since day one, 33 years ago!

No other KISS tribute in the world has done what DRESSED TO KILL has done - the following is a bullet-point snapshot of the band, and demonstrates their reputation, and ability to deliver an unrivalled lookalike, soundalike and act-alike KISS tribute show:

The first KISS tribute band in Europe – established in 1990

Experience DRESSED TO KILL on Saturday 9th November!

The only KISS tribute to conduct extensive tours of clubs and theatres, and Festival headliners in the UK, Europe, Scandinavia & Japan

The only European KISS tribute to be engaged by KISS & their management/record companies to promote CD & DVD releases, and promote tours (since 1993)

Played a special show at The Marquee in London for Paul Stanley & Gene Simmons of KISS in March 1994

The only KISS tribute in the world to be Invited by Gene Simmons of KISS to be featured performers on his tv shows 'Rock School' and 'Family Jewels'.

The 'Grand Finalé' of every KISS Convention in the UK (and numerous ‘Expo’s in Europe) since 1992Joined onstage by current and past members of KISS: Peter Criss, Bruce Kulick, Mark St. John, & Eric Singer

Earned the praise of KISS’ original manager Bill Aucoin.

Appearances on BBC1, Channel 4, MTV Headbangers Ball, and Japanese Satellite channel NHK

Rock mag Classic Rock called them "Better than Kiss!" – no other KISS tribute has ever been reviewed by Classic Rock

Rock mag Kerrang! review called them "The worlds top KISS tribute act!" – no other KISS tribute has ever been reviewed by Kerrang!

Experience DRESSED TO KILL on Saturday 9th November 2024! Doors at 8pm, standing show.

GET TICKETS HERE! https://www.skiddle.com/.../Dressed-to-Kill.../40024918/

The New Continental | South Meadow Lane | Preston | PR1 8PJ