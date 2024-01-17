True romantics flood Frankie & Benny’s offer for a free engagement party and sparkling diamond ring

Top Italian American restaurant Frankie & Benny’s has been swamped with applications after offering a free engagement party and a £2000 diamond ring for Valentine’s.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Top Italian American restaurant Frankie & Benny’s has been swamped with applications after offering a free engagement party and a £2000 diamond ring for Valentine’s.

The popular restaurant has launched the ultimate cost-of-living crisis busting proposal for love birds who want to get engaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at Frankie’s were shocked last year by the number of applicants for their free wedding at Frankie & Benny’s and the big day was a massive success for the lucky couple. This year’s engagement offer is no different.

Frankie & Benny’s engagement proposal

2024 has been pegged THE year to get hitched, it’s a leap year, which is considered good luck for couples tying the knot. After hosting the wedding of the year in 2023, Frankie & Benny’s are back with a magical chance to win a romantic proposal!

The Frankie’s restaurant chosen by the winner will host everything, pulling out all the stops for the romantics. The lucky lovers will be treated to a delicious three-course meal, a special celebrity guest appearance (to be confirmed), and ten of your nearest and dearest (incognito) waiting to kick off the post-engagement prosecco party with the lovebirds.

Many of those who’ve applied for the free engagement had their first date at one of the restaurants and want to let it show as they propose to their other half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frankie & Benny’s announced on its social media channels last week that with money tight after Christmas and with the cost-of-living crisis they were stepping in to play Cupid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frankie & Benny’s believe that money might not buy you love but it will buy you a free diamond engagement ring and an unforgettable party, it’s guaranteed to be a night the happy couple will never forget.

The spectacular Valentine’s competition is still open so you can still apply for the FREE event. All applications need to be submitted via Facebook/Instagram by January 17, 2024.

To enter the prize draw you must complete the following steps on at least one platform (Facebook or Instagram) during the entry period:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instagram: Follow @frankienbennys on Instagram, & like Frankie & Benny’s competition posts. Direct message @frankienbenny’s Instagram account and share your love story with the team and why you and your partner deserve to win an engagement at Frankie & Benny’s (ring included).

Facebook: Follow Frankie & Benny’s on Facebook & like Frankie & Benny’s competition posts. Direct message @frankienbenny’s Facebook account and share your love story with the team and why you and your partner deserve to win an engagement at Frankie & Benny’s (ring included).

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner will be drawn and contacted on January 18, 2024. The winner will be selected at random from eligible entries and will be contacted via direct message on the relevant social media platform. The winner must respond to the direct message within 48 hours to claim the prize. Failure to respond within the specified time will result in the selection of a new winner.

Alexandra Gaunt, Frankie & Benny’s Head of Marketing, said: “At Frankie & Benny’s love is all around. Times are tough but love always conquers - that's why this Valentine’s we want to give our guests the chance to create a truly magical memory at one of our restaurants. Frankie & Benny's has always been a popular date night spot for our guests and after this year, will become part of one lucky couple's love story forever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you're not planning to propose this year, then pre-book for Valentines Day at Frankie & Benny's to receive one free glass of prosecco or a regular soft drink per guest in your booking party. Simply make your booking between January 22nd – February11th to dine between February 13th – February 18th, 2024.