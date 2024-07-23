Treat for Gary Barlow and Take That Fans at Lowther Pavilion on Friday, August 2
Gary says that Dan is better at being Gary Barlow than he is himself! While Eliot Kennedy, who wrote Take That hit Everything Changes, describes Dan's performances as "uncanny". Joined by the Christopher Taylor Electric Red Room Collective live band, Dan will be performing all of Gary Barlow and Take That's biggest hits - including Greatest Day, Rule the World, A Million Love Songs, Back for Good, Relight My Fire, Let Me Go, Never Forget, Shine, Since I Saw You Last, and many more million-selling hits.
Gary Barlow himself said: "Dan’s brilliant! He’s better than me!"
And Ivor Novello recipient Eliot Kennedy - who wrote Everything Changes, Picture of You and Say You'll be There - said: "Dan almost IS Gary when he steps out on stage to do his tribute to my good friend. It really is uncanny."
"Having had the privilege," says Dan, "of both singing with Gary Barlow as well as doubling as his lookalike on television over the years, I aim to be the next best thing to the realy thing.
"It's a delight being able to perform all of his greatest hits to Gary Barlow and Take That fans live on stage. I'm really looking forward to coming to the Fylde Coast this summer."
Tickets are available from the Lowther Pavilion box office: lowtherpavilion.co.uk 01253 794221
