Transform your curls and support a local cause at HEIR Salon "Curls for a Cause" event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Embrace your natural beauty and support young creatives. Date & Time: Wednesday, February 7, 5-7pm; Location: HEIR Salon, 12 Park Street, Lytham. Admission: A minimum donation of £5

There has been a huge rise in the amount of women who are trying to embrace their natural curl. Over the last 12 months we have refined our skills, product ranges and services to help women achieve their natural hair goals. Curl enhancing services are incredibly popular. Turning a 'curl conundrum' into 'curl confidence' and successfully guiding hundreds of women to embrace the natural beauty of their curls has been incredible.The salon now opens its doors for a unique event featuring live demonstrations, practical tips, and hands-on guidance from curl-care experts. The event is perfectly tailored for those new to the curl journey, offering insights intoembracing healthy, vibrant curls. Attendees are promised an evening where they not only transform their hair but also their outlook, all while supporting the remarkable mission of 'Live Like Ralph.'Some of the team has signed up to the Live Like Ralph Coast to Coast charity bike ride, which will take part in June. As part of our fundraising target, all proceeds from our curl event will be donated to the Live Like Ralph charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

About 'Live Like Ralph' Inspired by the unforgettable spirit of Ralph, a young creative soul, 'Live Like Ralph' aims to provide a nurturing environment for young talents to flourish. The charity's focus extends to creating indoor skateparks, offering free skateboarding lessons, and providing essential gear and creative outlets to underprivileged youth.

Embrace your natural beauty and support Young Creatives, Wednesday, February 7, HEIR Salon, 12 Park Street, Lytham.

Impact and FundraisingYour generous donations extend beyond the salon. Every contribution aids in building ramps towards dreams and paving avenues for creativity through various initiatives, including the 'Tour De Ralph Coast to Coast' bike ride. This significant event sees our dedicated team cycling from Scarborough to Lytham over three days in June, with all proceeds bolstering our fundraising target.Join Us and Make a DifferenceTickets: Obtain your ticket with a minimum donation of £5 through the Go Fund Me page. Remember to include your name and mention the curl event in the description. Can't attend but wish to support? Opt for a raffle ticket at the salon or make an online donation at Go Fund Me Link.FAQs● How to Participate: Make a minimum donation of £5 to the Charity and specify it's for the curl event.● Event Duration: An immersive experience from 5 pm to 7 pm, filled with live demonstrations, expert tips, and personalised consultations.● Bringing Friends: Absolutely, the more the merrier! Ensure a minimum donation of £5 per person.● Allocation of Funds: All proceeds directly support 'Live Like Ralph' in their mission to nurture young talents.For more information or inquiries, please reach out to HEIR Salon via email or call us at 01253 730256. Join us in making a difference, one curl at a time!