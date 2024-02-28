Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tom has truly transformed from the humble teacher who first appeared on our TV screens to the global performer he is becoming. His eagerly awaited debut album ‘Curtain Call’ is scheduled for release this Spring. The album promises a fantastic mix of self-penned songs and classic covers, showcasing Tom’s powerful vocals.

Tom showcased his talents, receiving rave reviews, as a special guest to multi-platinum selling group The Overtones last Autumn on their biggest ever UK Christmas ‘Good Times’ tour. Now his, 14-date tour will feature songs from the upcoming album, as well as stage and screen classics. For fans who've followed Tom's journey from talent shows to the global stage, this headline tour is eagerly anticipated.

Talking on the news of his own tour and album, Tom said “I am over the moon and thrilled to be going on my first ever UK tour in March, April and May 2024 which coincides with the release of my debut album ‘Curtain Call’ on Westway! 2023 has been the most incredible year and I’m so excited for this new adventure going into 2024.”

With early releases achieving eight No.1 rankings in international iTunes territories, with over 85 million views online and 4 million Spotify streams last year, Tom is making moves to hit the big time in 2024. Tom signed to Westway Music in 2023 and the independent British label is excited to be releasing his debut album.

Neil O’Brien, Founder & MD of Westway said, “Westway is the home of exceptional talent from the West End and Broadway and, having worked with the best of the best, we believe Tom is a world-class star with a passion for theatre and film and a huge potential to make a big impact in this world. This really is his ‘Curtain Call’! We are absolutely delighted to work with him.”

Tom’s most recent single ‘Winter Song’, was co-written by six-time Ivor Novello Award winner Gary Barlow OBE (Take That). The beautiful and timeless single was released in December 2023 and showed off Tom’s extraordinary voice.

Tom said: “Winter Song is such a beautiful song and having it lovingly written and very kindly given to me by Gary Barlow and Eliot Kennedy is a dream. I was so incredibly grateful for the opportunity to sing it and have it on my debut album.”

Co-writer of ‘Winter Song’, Grammy Award winning producer Eliot Kennedy, who has written and produced hit songs for The Spice Girls, Celine Dion, and Boyzone, said: “Tom is a wonderful talent, and I was thrilled to hear him sing this song written by Gary Barlow and myself.”

2024 is set to be an exciting year for Tom and his fans, with new music, a brand-new album and a tour to look forward to! “One of the best singers we’ve had in 16 years” - Amanda Holden “Simply Sensational” - Simon Cowell