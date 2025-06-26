Through the Looking Glass: A fragmented seaside in Emilia Zogo’s ‘Kaleidoscope’

One of Blackpool’s most intimate creative spaces, Tea Amantes – Tearoom & Gallery, will soon welcome back a familiar name to its walls. On Monday, July 7th, 2025, at 6:30 PM, the gallery will host the private view of “Kaleidoscope”, a new solo photography exhibition by Emilia Zogo, a Polish-born visual artist whose work continues to challenge the boundaries of perception and image-making. The exhibition will run until August 3rd, 2025.

This is Emilia’s second solo exhibition at Tea Amantes, following the success of her 2023 show, which captivated audiences with its emotionally layered visual language. “Kaleidoscope” represents not only a continuation of her signature style, but also marks a significant academic milestone — the culmination of her Master’s degree in Photography.

Originally from Poland, Emilia Zogo moved to the UK over a decade ago, and has since made Blackpool her second home — both personally and creatively. Her work draws inspiration from the landscapes and psychological atmospheres of her adopted surroundings.

“Blackpool’s coast has always held a certain poetic dissonance for me,” Emilia says. “It’s a place that is simultaneously vivid and faded, joyful and melancholic. That contradiction drives my exploration.”

A layered composition by Emilia capturing the flow of people along Blackpool’s seafront, blending movement, memory, and place.

In “Kaleidoscope”, Emilia presents a bold and deeply personal photographic investigation of the British seaside. Using in-camera digital multiple exposures, she constructs intricate, layered compositions that resist linear interpretation and objective documentation. Each image is a visual collage of overlapping fragments — snapshots of time, emotion, and atmosphere.

“My use of multiple exposure is both a formal and conceptual decision,” Zogo explains. “It serves as a visual tool to disrupt conventional perspective, while simultaneously evoking memory, distortion, and temporal layering. This approach allows me to reimagine place as a shifting construct shaped by perception and disorientation.”

The result is a body of work that feels dreamlike yet grounded, abstract yet familiar. Emilia’s photographs do not offer clear narratives — rather, they invite viewers to step into a world of ambiguity, multiplicity, and emotional resonance.

“I do not approach the seaside as a singular or static landscape,” she says. “I see it as a dynamic space where sensory impressions and psychological responses intersect. Through a non-linear, subjective lens, I aim to challenge how place is visualised — not as something fixed, but as something constantly in flux.”

View of Blackpool Pleasure Beach – a work by Emilia from the exhibition, blending elements of local architecture and entertainment infrastructure into a photographic impression of the town.

Emilia’s work has been exhibited in group and solo shows across academic and independent art spaces in the UK. With “Kaleidoscope”, she continues to contribute to a wider conversation about the future of photography as an experimental, emotionally charged medium — one that transcends traditional documentary practice.

“Ultimately,” she reflects, “I want photography to feel less like a tool of passive observation, and more like a way of seeing that is active, interpretive, and rooted in interior truth.”

The opening night on July 7th will offer guests an opportunity to meet the artist, engage in conversation, and experience a collection of images that blur the line between memory and place.