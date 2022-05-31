Windmill players to bring lockdown and murder mystery themed laughs to Thornton Little Theatre in double-bill of funny plays

The Windmill Players are hosting a double-bill of comedy plays at Thornton Little Theatre, called An Evening In Little Grimley

By Lucinda Herbert
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 12:30 pm

The show consists of two one-act plays about a ‘terrible’ amateur dramatics group in a fictional village.

One is set in lockdown, and the other is a murder mystery.

Di Timmins co-directed the play with Jack Evans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Windmill Players host a double bill of comedy theatre in A Night In Little Grimley at Thornton Little Theatre

She said: “It’s about these four actor and they are terrible. They bicker about everything, no-one comes to see them.

"There’s an autocratic director called Gordon who is completely incompetent.

"One of the women is a real diva, and another is a plasterer who constantly eats bananas.

They are part of a series, all written by David Tristan, and they are just really funny plays.”

'An Evening In Little Grimley' runs from 7 – 11 June 2022 at Thornton Little Theatre.

Curtains are at 7:30pm and tickets are £10, available from Wyre Theatres.