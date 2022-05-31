The show consists of two one-act plays about a ‘terrible’ amateur dramatics group in a fictional village.

One is set in lockdown, and the other is a murder mystery.

Di Timmins co-directed the play with Jack Evans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Windmill Players host a double bill of comedy theatre in A Night In Little Grimley at Thornton Little Theatre

She said: “It’s about these four actor and they are terrible. They bicker about everything, no-one comes to see them.

"There’s an autocratic director called Gordon who is completely incompetent.

"One of the women is a real diva, and another is a plasterer who constantly eats bananas.

They are part of a series, all written by David Tristan, and they are just really funny plays.”

'An Evening In Little Grimley' runs from 7 – 11 June 2022 at Thornton Little Theatre.