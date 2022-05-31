The show consists of two one-act plays about a ‘terrible’ amateur dramatics group in a fictional village.
One is set in lockdown, and the other is a murder mystery.
Di Timmins co-directed the play with Jack Evans.
She said: “It’s about these four actor and they are terrible. They bicker about everything, no-one comes to see them.
"There’s an autocratic director called Gordon who is completely incompetent.
"One of the women is a real diva, and another is a plasterer who constantly eats bananas.
They are part of a series, all written by David Tristan, and they are just really funny plays.”
'An Evening In Little Grimley' runs from 7 – 11 June 2022 at Thornton Little Theatre.
Curtains are at 7:30pm and tickets are £10, available from Wyre Theatres.