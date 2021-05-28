Weekend of open air concerts and picnics at Lytham Hall

“We’re very excited for the first of this season’s summer events,” said deputy manager Paul Lomax, “after such a long time in lockdown it’s amazing to be able to hold these open air fundraisers again. Both concerts are early evening and people can bring their own chairs, food and drinks – plus the weather looks like it’s on our side!”. The money raised will go towards projects at Lytham Hall. Paula Randell performs the hits of the diva Cher on Saturday, with Stars In Their Eyes winner Peter Sarsfield as Frankie Valli on Sunday. Takes place from 6pm-8.30pm. www.lythamhall.co.uk