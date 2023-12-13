Eye-catching costumes, sparkling songs, whizzbang pyrotechnics and traditional banter make sure this year’s panto at Lowther Pavilion is spreading plenty of Christmas magic – oh yes, it is.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The cast of Jack and the Beanstalk fill the Lytham theatre with festive delight as they deliver jokes aplenty with perfect comic timing: ‘I paid a joiner to make a double bed; he did a bunk’.

The show – by Paul Holman Associates – is certainly a Christmas cracker.

REVIEW

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lowther Pavilion's Jack and the Beanstalk panto 2023. Photo: Claire Griffiths

By Julian Wilde

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Saturday matinee brought a packed family audience to the Lowther Pavilion for an appealing and entertaining production of Jack and the Beanstalk.

The soft Glaswegian accent and clear speaking of James Dinsmore as Dame Dotty Trott means that his/her every joke, every eye flash and simper, every gesture come across perfectly – a commanding, funny and likeable stage presence.

The bubbly Darren Wright excels as Silly Simon, singing, dancing and clowning with cheerful vigour.

Jack and The Beanstalk runs at Lowther Pavilion until January 2.

He sustains an ever-longer tongue twister superbly to much appreciation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lytham-educated James Dangerfield, last seen locally as Shakespeare’s Henry V, fully inhabits the role of Fleshcreep, the Giant’s henchman, as his effective and ghoulish make-up, evil voice and creepy angularity readily excite the audience to a crescendo of booing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie Sharpe as Princess Primrose and Jack Osmond as Jack both sing and dance with tunefulness and vigour, but are not given sufficient forceful lines, whilst Michael Garland neatly portrays the king as bumbling and Oxford donnish.

Holly Goodenough (the Spirit of the Beans) recites her rhyming couplets studiously, but this particular panto convention seems to have little interest to children of the 21st century.

The well-drilled supporting ensemble have all the right moves and deftly operate Daisy, an adorable and characterful cow, and a three metre Blunderbore.

High energy, high entertainment, high spirits.