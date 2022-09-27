Wayne Sleep brings insider gossip to Blackpool Grand Theatre in glamour filled trip down memory lane
For an afternoon full of glitz and glam, this is your chance.
Wayne Sleep promises a show which is full of insider gossip and insight. The 5ft 2in dance superstar commands the audience from the word go as he recounts his humble beginnings from his first visit to The Royal Ballet School’s White Lodge to his friendship with Rudolph Nureyev, Bonnie Langford and Princess Diana.
He will be at The Grand Theatre on October 10 at 1.30 and the theatre is offering some great admission packages.
Why not take advantage of an afternoon tea pre-show in the Dress Circle Bar at 12pm for just £36 per person (includes show ticket) or upgrade to the Prosecco option for just £41 per person, including ticket. They are all bookable through the box office on 01253 290190 with limited tickets available.
