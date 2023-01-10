The show, which heads for the Grand Theatre on January 20, captures the unique ABBA sound and feel with incredible attention to detail by a full live cast and band, stunning costumes and breath-taking choreography.

The iconic lyrics composed by Benny and Bjorn are sung in wonderful, captivating harmony from the opening refrain to the final sing-along chorus of a two-hour spectacular.

From the much-loved Waterloo, Mamma Mia and Voulez Vouz and so much more, this sensational show is an experience not to be missed by any ABBA fan.

Waterloo: The Best of Abba, a tribute act which is coming to Blackpool Grand Theatre