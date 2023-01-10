Waterloo The Best of Abba: Tribute show with all the hits at Blackpool Grand Theatre including Mamma Mia and Voulez Vous
Waterloo – The Best of ABBA looks back at the sensational rise to stardom of the Swedish pop group.
The show, which heads for the Grand Theatre on January 20, captures the unique ABBA sound and feel with incredible attention to detail by a full live cast and band, stunning costumes and breath-taking choreography.
The iconic lyrics composed by Benny and Bjorn are sung in wonderful, captivating harmony from the opening refrain to the final sing-along chorus of a two-hour spectacular.
From the much-loved Waterloo, Mamma Mia and Voulez Vouz and so much more, this sensational show is an experience not to be missed by any ABBA fan.
ABBA were formed in Sweden in 1972 and became one of the bestselling music artists of all time. They were honoured at the 50th anniversary celebration of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005, when their hit "Waterloo" was chosen as the best song in the competition's history.