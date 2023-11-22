Vibrant Latin musical La Bamba stars Strictly Come Dancing's Pasha Kovalev and is choreographed by Graziano Di Prima
and live on Freeview channel 276
The West-End show brings some of the best hip-wriggling chart toppers from Shakira, Ricky Martin and Camilla Cabello – all brought to life with fiery Latino dancing!
It stars Inez Fernandez as Sofia – a talented 17-year-old from Los Angeles, California, who has big dreams of being a singing superstar.
She has a superb voice and a captivating personality – and is backed up by an incredibly talented cast of dancers.
There are sexy salsa’s and cha-cha’s galore, in a showcase of how music and dance brings together a community.
Fernandez portrays the Mexican girl-next-door, who comes up against racism and the everyday demands of being a young person in the music industry.
Through this vibrant fiesta, there’s a positive message about staying true to yourself and never being ashamed of your own culture.
Sofia reminisces about her late father (played by former Strictly pro, Pasha Kovalev), in heartwarming scenes with her younger-self (beautifully played by Grace Hope).
And works through the trials and tribulations of stardom with her best friend, Matteo (Siva Kaneswaran of The Wanted).
I loved the vibrant energy, the feel-good ending and great sing-along soundtrack!
La Bamba is at Blackpool Grand from Tue 21 Nov to Sat 25 Nov at 7.30pm.
Sat matinee at 2pm.
Tickets are available from £17.50 with concessions and group rates are available.
Visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk for full show listings and bookings or call the box office on 01253 290190 for bookings and further information.