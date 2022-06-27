They have been rehearsing for months and one of the concerts will be a joint event with Carleton Community Band.

A spokesperson said: “Everyone is welcome to join us. We have been working hard at our weekly rehearsals and look forward to performing a range of music including a repertoire of musical theatre.

The first date is July 5, 7pm at St Martin’s and St Hilda’s Church in Carleton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carleton Community Band

And then on Friday July 8, again at 7pm, it will be the duo concert and that takes place at St Peter’s Church in Fleetwood.

Admission is free although donations to the churches are welcome. There will be a prize raffle draw at Friday’s concert, the proceeds of which will be donated to the Mustard Seed Group.