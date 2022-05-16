This critically acclaimed production - a rousing and uplifting tribute to the passengers of the famously ill-fated vessel – will head to Blackpool for one week from Tuesday, March 21 to Saturday, March 25 in 2023.

In the final hours of April 14, 1912, the RMS Titanic, collided with an iceberg on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York and ‘the unsinkable ship’ slowly sank to the depths of the ocean.

It was one of the most tragic disasters of the 20th Century as 1,517 men, women and children lost their lives.

Titanic The Musical

Based on real people who were aboard the most legendary ship in the world, Titanic The Musical focuses on the hopes, dreams and aspirations of her passengers, each of whom boarded with fascinating stories and personal ambitions.

The Third Class immigrants dreamed of a better life in America, the Second Class passengers imagined they too could join the lifestyles of the rich and famous, while the millionaire Barons of the First Class cabins anticipated legacies lasting forever.

All were innocently unaware of the unimaginable fate awaiting them.

The original Broadway production of Titanic The Musical, with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone, scooped five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

This production celebrates the tenth anniversary of the London premiere.

There will be matinee and evening performances of Titanic the Musical at Blackpool Grand Theatre.

Tickets cost from £18.50, with member discounts available.