This critically acclaimed production returns to the resort from Tuesday 21 to Saturday 25 March 2023 and tells the poignant story of the doomed voyage on April 14, 1912, with familiar characters based on real people who were on board – including J. Bruce Ismay and Captain Edward Smith.

The breathtaking production focusing on the hopes, dreams and aspirations of people on board RMS Titanic, when the ‘unsinkable ship’ collided with an iceberg on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York and slowly sank to the depths of the ocean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Titanic The Musical

The Third Class immigrants dreamed of a better life in America, the Second Class passengers imagined they too could join the lifestyles of the rich and famous, whilst the millionaire Barons of the First Class cabins anticipated legacies lasting forever. All were innocently unaware of the unimaginable fate awaiting them…

This spectacular production celebrates the 10th anniversary of the London premiere, which also opened to rave reviews, and brings a truly amazing evening of live theatre to The Grand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Producer Danielle Tarento said ‘After the couple of years that we’ve all lived through, to be able to mark this anniversary by revisiting some favourite venues from the last tour and also bringing the show to some wonderful new ones feels especially joyful’.

Titanic the Musical runs at Blackpool Grand Theatre from 21 to 25 March 2023, with matinee and evening performances available.