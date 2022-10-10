News you can trust since 1873
Thornton Windmill Players bring Keith Waterhouse's Billy Liar to Thornton Little Theatre stage

Thornton’s renowned Windmill Players bring the 1959 novel Billy Liar to the stage in a phenomenal show this week.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 10th October 2022, 12:30 pm - 1 min read

Billy Fisher is a nobody. He lives at home and has a dead-end job. He is going somewhere only in his imagination – which he’s furnished with an elaborate fantasy world, from which lie after lie spills forth. Yet while the northern lad harbours dreams of running away to London, Billy’s plans are threatened by missing stationery and pocketed postage money, hoodwinked fiancées and, in the end, his own indecisiveness.

Keith Waterhouse’s tale of northern life in 1960s Britain captures a country on the edge of seismic change. It is a place of possibility, where for the first-time young people could create a life different from that of their parents.

It starts tomorrow – Tuesday October 11 and runs nightly until Friday at Thornton Little Theatre with a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Windmill Players are staging Billy Liar at Thornton Little Theatre. A cast member in character

