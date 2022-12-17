Theatre review: Elf A Christmas Spectacular pantomime brings festive spirit and Broadway glitz to Blackpool Winter Gardens
Elf: A Christmas Spectacular brought festive glitz and snowy sparkle to Blackpool on the opening night of this seasonal comedy musical.
The audience brims with festive spirit - adults and children don their cheeriest Christmas jumpers and any bah-humbugness left at the door.
This national touring production is packed with Broadway pizzazz, breathtaking aerial stunts and fun crowd interaction - including a giant snowball fight.
Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin’s story brings Buddy — a human who grew up in the North Pole with Santa’s elves — to New York in search of his father.
As Buddy, Steven Serlin’s wide-eyed exuberance is infectious – although I wince as he merrily shreds an important manuscript to ‘make snow’. His child-like characterization shows’ he’s studied Will Ferrell in the 2003 film.
Dad is an overworked publishing executive, played by Barry Bloxham. He has little time for Buddy’s antics, and even neglects his wife and daughter. In Santa’s words - he’s on the naughty list.
Buddy’s love interest is the adorably ditzy Jovi. Kelly Banlaki is perfect for this role and her powerful singing voice shines on her solo, ‘Never Fall In Love (With An Elf)’.
Chic winter fashions and a block-colour apartment set have the stylings of a 90s American rom-com. Everything is big, bold and candy-coated.
And the casual office flirtation makes for close-to-the-bone humour that may be lost on younger viewers - such as when Buddy innocently tells Jovi he’d like to ‘stick her at the top of [his] tree’.
With a flying Santa sleigh, giant candy canes and North Pole glaciers, the show is a winter wonderland brought to life. A magnificent dance chorus brings snappy routines to life, lighting up every corner of the stage dressed in dazzling red and green costumes.
And it’s lovely to see local talent represented. There’s a children’s choir, and Blackpool pro-dancer, Nicky Figgins, performs along with some of her talented young pupils from the Centre Stage Academy.
With a heartwarming finale, and magical special effects this is likely to get anyone in the Christmas spirit.
Elf: A Christmas Spectacular is showing at the Winter Gardens until Dec 26, 2022.
For tickets and further information visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk