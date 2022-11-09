The Liverpool-born tribute to the Fab Four will take to the stage at Blackpool Opera House from 7.30pm on Friday, November 11 as part of their UK Tour.

Here’s all you need to know about the show.

Who are The Mersey Beatles?

The Mersey Beatles hail from Liverpool where they were the resident Beatles tribute at The Cavern Club for a decade – playing more than 600 times at the world-famous venue. Since leaving The Cavern, the band – Mark Bloor (John), Steven Howard (Paul), Craig McGown (George) and Brian Ambrose (Ringo) – have toured the world many times over. They have won legions of fans including The British Beatles Fan Club who rate them as "The best Beatles tribute band around”. They have also just played a sell-out run of dates in the USA.

Fans get a new experience with every tour

Their new show charts The Beatles’ career from their early days in Liverpool’s Cavern Club to their final ‘Rooftop Concert’ in 1969. It is packed with smash hit singles, live rarities and a special celebration of songs that featured in TV series Get Back.

“We are excited to return with our brand-new show”

Band member Steven Howard, who plays Paul, said: “We absolutely love Blackpool. Our Opera House show was one of the true highlights of our last UK Tour so we are excited to return with our brand-new show.

“We’ve put a setlist together which is not only packed with the hits everyone knows and loves, but also a fair few rarities audiences rarely get to see performed live.”

Mark Bloor (John) added: “Our new show takes the audience on a trip from the cellars of The Cavern, where The Beatles delivered pure rock’n’roll, through their UK theatre touring years, conquering America, their ground-breaking studio work right up to the ‘Rooftop Concert’ on top of the Apple building.”

“Like all Beatles fans, we loved Peter Jackson’s new Get Back series which charts the recording of the Let It Be album. We have included a number of stand-out tracks from the album which we know fans will love.”

How do I buy tickets?