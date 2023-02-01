The Full Monty bares all as it heads to Blackpool
Relive your love of the 90s as The Full Monty heads to the Winter Gardens Blackpool later this year.
Simon Beaufoy’s heartfelt play based on the 1997 smash hit film will be in the resort from Tuesday, December 5 until Saturday, December 9 as part of a UK tour.
Here’s all you need to know:
‘This fast and funny play is still very much of our time’
There are no heroes in The Full Monty, just a group of lads trying to regain their dignity and pride. The production – one of Britain’s most successful shows – follows the lives of six out-of-work, impoverished steelworkers from Sheffield with nothing to lose as they take the world by storm.
This fast and funny play is still very much of our time, as again we are hit by a cost-of-living crisis. Gaz and his mates are down on their luck and feel they have been thrown on the scrap heap, but they are determined to fight back and bare a little more than they ever thought they would have to.
Casting for the play is set to be announced soon.
Anniversary celebration
As in the hugely popular 1997 film, this brand-new production is a roller coaster ride of ups and downs, laughs and heartbreak.
It’s on a major national tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the film. It promises the audience a chance to relive the music of the 90s and have a great night out in the company of the lads as they work to put on the show of their lives.
How do I get tickets?
The Full Monty will run at the Winter Gardens Blackpool from Tuesday, December 5 until Saturday, December 9, 2023. Tickets available from 10am on Friday, February 3, 2023 at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk .
What else is on at the Winter Gardens?
The play joins an already packed line-up of hit shows and events at Winter Gardens Blackpool which includes the return of Mamma Mia! (March 21 until April 1), hit musical Six (from July 11 until July 15), the official Take That musical Greatest Days (which runs from August 15 to August 19t) and Annie with Craig Revel Horwood (from September 6 until September 9) amongst many more.