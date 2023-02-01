Simon Beaufoy’s heartfelt play based on the 1997 smash hit film will be in the resort from Tuesday, December 5 until Saturday, December 9 as part of a UK tour.

Here’s all you need to know:

‘This fast and funny play is still very much of our time’

The Full Monty will be heading to the Winter Gardens Blackpool in December 2023

There are no heroes in The Full Monty, just a group of lads trying to regain their dignity and pride. The production – one of Britain’s most successful shows – follows the lives of six out-of-work, impoverished steelworkers from Sheffield with nothing to lose as they take the world by storm.

Gaz and his mates are down on their luck and feel they have been thrown on the scrap heap, but they are determined to fight back and bare a little more than they ever thought they would have to.

Casting for the play is set to be announced soon.

Anniversary celebration

As in the hugely popular 1997 film, this brand-new production is a roller coaster ride of ups and downs, laughs and heartbreak.

It’s on a major national tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the film. It promises the audience a chance to relive the music of the 90s and have a great night out in the company of the lads as they work to put on the show of their lives.

How do I get tickets?

The Full Monty will run at the Winter Gardens Blackpool from Tuesday, December 5 until Saturday, December 9, 2023. Tickets available from 10am on Friday, February 3, 2023 at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk .

What else is on at the Winter Gardens?