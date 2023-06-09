News you can trust since 1873
Supervet Professor Noel Fitzpatrick brings uplifting show Beyond Supervet to Blackpool Grand Theatre

Told with passion, humour and raw truth, Professor Noel Fitzpatrick’s new show is heading to The Grand Theatre.
By Claire Lark
Published 9th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 11:41 BST

Beyond Supervet is a motivating live stage show learned from the thousands of animals he has helped through his career – and the people who have loved them.

Noel is one of the world’s most renowned and much-loved orthopaedic-neuro veterinary surgeons and his powerful TV show The Supervet follows the highs and lows of a working veterinary practice as hard-to-cure pets from across the country receive cutting-edge care from Noeland his team.

Noel said: “Through my life and career I have many tales to tell from the animals who inspire me and have healed me through their demonstrations of bravery, openness and kindness.

Professor Noel FitzpatrickProfessor Noel Fitzpatrick
This show is an honest and open account about life, and I hope many will relate to it, laugh and celebrate the only thing that matters at the end of it all, love.” It takes place on November 12.

