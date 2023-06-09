Supervet Professor Noel Fitzpatrick brings uplifting show Beyond Supervet to Blackpool Grand Theatre
Beyond Supervet is a motivating live stage show learned from the thousands of animals he has helped through his career – and the people who have loved them.
Noel is one of the world’s most renowned and much-loved orthopaedic-neuro veterinary surgeons and his powerful TV show The Supervet follows the highs and lows of a working veterinary practice as hard-to-cure pets from across the country receive cutting-edge care from Noeland his team.
Noel said: “Through my life and career I have many tales to tell from the animals who inspire me and have healed me through their demonstrations of bravery, openness and kindness.
This show is an honest and open account about life, and I hope many will relate to it, laugh and celebrate the only thing that matters at the end of it all, love.” It takes place on November 12.