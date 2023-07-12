What is the musical?

Coming to Blackpool Grand Theatre between Tuesday, November 21 and Saturday, November 25, La Bamba! is a modern new musical, inspired by the life and legacy of Rock ‘n’ Roll legend, Ritchie Valens. It combines the infectious rhythms of Latin, R&B and hip hop with timeless rock and pop to tell the ultimate feel-good story of a young girl with a big voice, big dreams, and an even bigger heart.

Sofia is a talented 17-year-old from Los Angeles, who, from the moment her father handed her a guitar, dreams of becoming a superstar. As she mixes the music from her roots with the music in her heart, Sofia also dreams of bringing together a community that has never felt more divided. Inspired by her musical heroes and with the help of her family, Sofia discovers that even the longest journey begins with a single step and how just one decision can alter her story forever…

Strictly Come Dancing's Pasha Kovalev and The Wanted’s Siva Kanesraran are coming to Blackpool with a new musical.

La Bamba! is directed by multi-award-winning American director Ray Roderick and features choreography from Strictly Come Dancing favourite and Italian Latin champion Graziano Di Prima, alongside Erica Da Silv.

There will also beassociate choreography by Giada Lini and a soundtrack by award-winning musical maestro, Alfonso Casado-Trigo.

Who plays who?

Playing the lead male character, the Grand Theatre say the Strictly Come Dancing champion Pasha Kovalev will “set hearts racing and temperatures rising as the red hot Ricardo in this fast-moving and heartfelt story of how the power of music can transform ageneration and celebrate a community”.

Pasha Kovalev at a La Bamba! rehearsal.

Siva will then play the role of Mateo alongside rising star Inês Fernandez in the lead role of Sofia.

Who are Pasha and Siva?

Pasha was one of Strictly Come Dancing’s most popular professional dancers after joining the famous BBC TV series in 2011. His top celebrity partners have included Waterloo Road actress Chelsee Healey, pop princess Kimberley Walsh, Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts and his now wife Rachel Riley from ITV’s Countdown whom he met on the show!

However it was the late TV presenter Caroline Flack who helped Pasha lift the Strictly glitterball in 2014 with three perfect 40 scores for their final show dances that were hailed as ‘absolutely phenomenal.’

Singer-songwriter Siva Kaneswaran is best known for being one fifth of smash-hit boyband The Wanted and most recently appeared in ITV’s Dancing On Ice where he wowed audiences and slid into the semi-final.

With The Wanted, Siva had three UK Top 10 albums, as well as 10 top 10 singles.

How to buy tickets

You can book your seats now to see La Bamba! on the Grand Theatre stage this November for both evening and matinee performances.

Tickets are from £17.50 with concessions and group rates are available. This production is recommended for ages 7+.

