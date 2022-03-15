And there are still tickets available for the event - but you need to be quick.It promises to be the biggest night from the decade to hit The Fylde Coast for a long time so dig out those 80s clothes, grab your dancing shoes and prepare to enjoy a night of pure Gold.In a recent interview on ITV’s This Morning describing the shows, Martin said: “It’s amazing! People absolutely lose themselves, singing to every word. It’s the most euphoric atmosphere I have ever been in, in my life!”.

Martin Kemp’s band Spandau Ballet sold millions of records worldwide, topping the charts around the globe. If you remember the music of the 80s, you will definitely know Spandau Ballet.

Some of their biggest hits include Gold, True and Through the Barricades.

Martin Kemp

Most recently seen on Channel 4's Goggle Box with his Capital Radio DJ son Roman and Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls, Martin Kemp continues to have a truly distinguished career.

Since his role in the global success of Spandau Ballet, he has played lead roles in likes of The Krays and Eastenders, plus starring in Gary Barlow`s 'Let it Shine'.

Join Martin as he trades his bass for the decks and spins the biggest and best hits from the 1980’s for what will be an unstoppable Singalong!