Smash hit adults-only comedy musical Avenue Q comes to Chorley Theatre; when it's on and how to buy tickets
Smash-hit Broadway musical comedy Avenue Q is coming to the Chorley Theatre stage in September.
The outrageous comedy musical from the co-writer of Book of Mormon and Frozen, is being performed by Chorley Amateur Dramatic & Operatic Society (CADOS) from Friday September 2 to Saturday September 10.
Winner of the Tony ’Triple Crown’ for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Script, the show may resemble a certain kids TV series but is strictly for adults.
Set on a rundown street in New York City where humans and puppets live alongside each other, the show follows college grad Princeton as he makes friends with Kate Monster, Rod and Nicky, and Trekkie Monster while struggling to find their ever-elusive purpose in life.
To prepare for the show the cast and crew have been on a “puppet workshop” in London run by an original Muppet Show puppeteer. They’ve had expert training on how to bring life to their furry friends, while also singing, dancing and remembering their lines.
CADOS will be using the actual puppets from the professional UK tour.
Read More
The production also features a live band and has been in rehearsal since Easter.
Ryan Andrew plays Princeton, with Lucy Whigham as Kate. Their neighbours Rod and Nicky are played by Jack Vardy and Rob Armstrong, with Mark Lloyd as Trekkie Monster and Natalie Howarth as Lucy.
Nathan Benson, Lauren Herbert, and Joyce Foster are some of the humans on the street.
With music and lyrics by Robert Lopez & Jeff Marx, this production is directed by Paul Carr and Siån Wharton-Jones.
Filled with memorable songs and laugh-out-loud lines, the unique show should be a great night at the theatre. Performances start at 7.30pm every night, with tickets priced £12.
Originally opened as Chorley’s first electric cinema in 1910, Chorley Theatre (formerly Chorley Little Theatre) has become a thriving arts venue in the centre of the town.
Since 1960 it has been owned and operated by the amateur dramatics group CADOS, who have been putting on high-quality productions for more than 85 years.
You can buy tickets via www.chorleytheatre.com or at Malcolm's Musicland and Ebb and Flo bookshop in the town.