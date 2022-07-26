A previous production of Michael Green’s Coarse Acting Plays, thirty years ago, was Emily’s stage premiere at just 7 months old!
Emily’s parents and grandparents were all involved in the production and, for one evening, a babysitter wasn’t available so Nanna Greta and the cast looked after Emily in the dressing room. “There were large crowd scenes set in ancient Rome where everyone was onstage,” said Greta “so I wrapped Emily in a sheet and took her onstage as a Roman baby. I worried that the noise and lights might upset her but she stared solemnly at the audience through the whole thing!”
August 3 to 5 sees the return of the show at Lowther Pavilion as part of The Play Festival that Goes Wrong, directed by Heather Cartmell. Emily is joined onstage by her younger sister Sophie, and their other Grandmother, Irene, accompanying one of the pieces on the piano. A truly family affair alongside the other 16 cast members!
The show features 5 short plays of different genres, chosen to represent some of the production styles Fylde Coast Players have performed over the years. “It’s the society’s 75th anniversary so we wanted an enjoyable production that would showcase our talents and involve as many of our members as possible.” said society chair Kath Greenwood. “Heather has directed many large cast hits for us including the fast-paced comedy The 39 Steps and an outdoor production of The Miser so we knew she’d do a brilliant job on this show.”
