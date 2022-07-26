A previous production of Michael Green’s Coarse Acting Plays, thirty years ago, was Emily’s stage premiere at just 7 months old!

Emily’s parents and grandparents were all involved in the production and, for one evening, a babysitter wasn’t available so Nanna Greta and the cast looked after Emily in the dressing room. “There were large crowd scenes set in ancient Rome where everyone was onstage,” said Greta “so I wrapped Emily in a sheet and took her onstage as a Roman baby. I worried that the noise and lights might upset her but she stared solemnly at the audience through the whole thing!”

August 3 to 5 sees the return of the show at Lowther Pavilion as part of The Play Festival that Goes Wrong, directed by Heather Cartmell. Emily is joined onstage by her younger sister Sophie, and their other Grandmother, Irene, accompanying one of the pieces on the piano. A truly family affair alongside the other 16 cast members!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fylde Coast Players are performing The Play Festival that Goes Wrong. Emily Cartmell is pictured centre.