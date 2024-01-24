School of Rock to premiere in Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This high energy musical for the whole family is based on the hit movie starring Jack Black and showcases incredible local talent aged 10 years old through to adults, with a kids rock band that play live every performance!

CRE8IV Theatre Company performed their award winning version of School of Rock - the Next Generation at Lowther Pavillion Theatre, Lytham in March 2023 and it was so successful that they decided to stage the show again even bigger than before, this time at Blackpool's iconic Grand Theatre which will mark the shows Blackpool premiere.

CRE8IV was founded in 2022 by B&FC musical theatre alumni Chris and Claire Higgins who also run Blackpool based Chris Higgins Music Theatre and Dance. Experienced professional performer Chris will be musical director of the show but he will also be reprising the lead role of Dewey Finn, the role made famous by Jack Black in the 2003 smash hit movie movie, a role that earned Chris a 2023 NODA nomination for Best Leading Male Character in a Musical.

CRE8IV Theatre Company to bring School Of Rock premiere to Blackpool February 14-17. Photo: Chris Higgins

Founder Claire Higgins said: "We are very excited to bring the premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webbers School of Rock to Blackpool. People are amazed when they realise that the kids rock band play live on stage at every show! We are immensely proud of all of our cast who are so incredibly talented."

Last summer CRE8IV Theatre Co. took two shows to the world renowned Edinburgh Fridge Festival, which both received rave reviews from critics. Both the theatre school and CRE8IV Theatre co. have received acclaim for their first year of productions, including Matilda Jnr the musical, Elf Jnr the musical, Beyond Broadway and their 2023 production of School of Rock. CRE8IV has been nominated for a phenomenal 19 NODA awards for their first awards season.

The sky is the limit for CRE8IV who are heading into 2024 with School of Rock at The Grand Theatre, Blackpool next month and the just announced Chris Higgins Music Theatre and Dance show We Will Rock You this summer.

BLACKPOOL - YOU'RE IN THE BAND! ARE YOU READY TO ROCK?

CRE8IV Theatre Company comes to Blackpool

Book tickets for School of Rock 14-17th February 2024 at the Grand Theatre Blackpool... https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/school-of-rock