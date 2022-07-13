REVIEW: TV's Johnny Ball is as sharp as ever in his superbly brilliant Wonders Beyond Numbers show

He was in Blackpool to bring his mathematical show to the stage and he truly captivated his audience.

Admittedly I’m not wired for maths, or science for that matter, but my pre-teen is and I took him along to listen to a TV man whose career has spanned a couple of generations.

I remember him way back in his Think of a Number days – even Play School – and I wanted my lad to delve deeper into maths away from the classroom and through the eyes of a mathematical wizard.

TV presenter and maths wizard Johnny Ball

And we weren’t disappointed. The 84-year-old, who’s dad to TV and radio host Zoe Ball, is as sharp as ever with passion for maths that runs deep and is still able to make it trendy and relevant.

Johnny burst onto stage with plenty of humour and anecdotes before launching into what I can only describe as a brief history of nearly everything mathematical.

He brought to life the greatest mathematicians in history, such as Pythagoras and Archimedes, explaining their mastered techniques which nail maths concepts in one fell swoop.