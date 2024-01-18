Watching The Nutcracker performed by Varna International Ballet was a magical post-Christmas treat to brighten up a dull January afternoon.

Returning for a second year, Varna sprinkled some belated festive sparkle over Blackpool with this timeless fantasy tale (on Jan 14, 2024).

Outlandish costumes

A trip to the ballet is an annual tradition for me, but it was my first time seeing The Nutcracker. This performance has a very different aesthetic to others I have seen, like Swan Lake and Giselle - costumes are more outlandish, with vibrant colours and cartoon-like masks.

The story is about a young girl, Marie (dreamily played by Martina Prefetto), who befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve. He fights the evil Mouse King, turns into a prince and Marie is whisked away to a magical doll kingdom.

Entertaining...with a touch of magic

Aside from the beautiful dancing, this is an entertaining performance - with even a touch of magic from the eccentric Drosselmayer (Wellson Felipio Dos Santos). I love the variety of national dances in Act II - a highlight is the Arabian dance, performed by Guilia Vissalli, which lends a contemporary feel to the choreography.

Enchanting music by Tchaikovsky

The enchanting Tchaikovsky score is brought to life by talented young conductor, Peter Tuleshkov and hearing the magical notes of 'Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy' makes me feel as warm and fuzzy as a roaring fire on Christmas Eve.

It's a light-hearted fairy tale ballet with a happy ending, and it's the perfect choice for families with children who want an easy introduction to this wonderful art form.

Opera at Blackpool Grand

Missed the ballet? Blackpool Grand have some classic operas showing in February in March, and lots more dance and theatre shows coming up.

Ukrainian National Opera bring Puccini’s tragically beautiful romance La Bohème on Sunday 4 February, featuring an impressive cast and a live orchestra numbering over 30 musicians.

This passionate story of love at first sight is set in the Bohemian district of 19th century Paris and features many famous arias including Your Tiny Hand is Frozen, They Call Me Mimi and Muzetta’s Waltz, all performed by the renowned Dnipro Opera, from Ukraine. Sung in Italian with English surtitles.

Highly acclaimed Opera producer Ellen Kent also returns in Spring 2024 with the Ukrainian Opera & Ballet Theatre Kyiv to present spectacular productions of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly and Bizet’s Carmen, featuring the Ukrainian Opera & Ballet Theatre Kyiv with international soloists, highly praised chorus and a full orchestra.

It’s One Fine Day at The Grand as Puccini's award-winning Madama Butterfly is back by overwhelming public demand on Thursday 29 February in an exciting new production featuring extraordinary stage sets, including a spectacular Japanese garden. Madama Butterfly tells the heart-breaking story of the beautiful young Japanese girl who falls in love with an American naval lieutenant – with dramatic results. Sung in Italian with English surtitles.

