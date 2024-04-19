Review: Delve into a world of books with The Grand's stage show of Julia Donaldson's Charlie Cook's Favourite Book
And so it was pure serendipity that no sooner had I introduced our four-year-old daughter to the delights of Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book than the show was announced at The Grand Theatre, Blackpool.
I could sense her excitement was building before the show and her eyes widened as the curtain raised to reveal the bright set, including Charlie’s instantly recognisable yellow, parrot printed chair.
The essence of Donaldson’s Charlie Cook tale – where books can transport you to different worlds – is replicated brilliantly on stage by the three hugely talented cast members.
Just as the book jumps from one story to another, so does this charming adaptation which is illustrated through fabulous puppetry hidden inside Charlie’s novels, and packed full of enchanting songs.
Bookworm Charlie lives with his vibrant mum and sister Izzy (whose character doesn’t feature in the book).
We watch as he tries to persuade his TV-loving sister of the joys of reading as the family delve into each story, bringing the characters – like Rowena Reddalot, Sir Percy Pilkington, and our favourite, the greedy crocodile who swallows an encyclopedia - to life.
They cleverly use household items as props (an ironing board as a pirate’s ‘walk the plank’ is ingenious and one I think our daughter may want to copy at home) and throw in plenty of humour (‘What do you call a sheep on a trampoline? A woolly jumper’).
It’s 60 minutes of pure joy and a wonderful chance to let your imagination run wild.
Next performances at The Grand at 1.30pm on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21.