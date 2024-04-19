Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And so it was pure serendipity that no sooner had I introduced our four-year-old daughter to the delights of Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book than the show was announced at The Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

I could sense her excitement was building before the show and her eyes widened as the curtain raised to reveal the bright set, including Charlie’s instantly recognisable yellow, parrot printed chair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The essence of Donaldson’s Charlie Cook tale – where books can transport you to different worlds – is replicated brilliantly on stage by the three hugely talented cast members.

Charlie Cook's Favourite Book at The Grand Theatre, Blackpool

Just as the book jumps from one story to another, so does this charming adaptation which is illustrated through fabulous puppetry hidden inside Charlie’s novels, and packed full of enchanting songs.

Bookworm Charlie lives with his vibrant mum and sister Izzy (whose character doesn’t feature in the book).

We watch as he tries to persuade his TV-loving sister of the joys of reading as the family delve into each story, bringing the characters – like Rowena Reddalot, Sir Percy Pilkington, and our favourite, the greedy crocodile who swallows an encyclopedia - to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They cleverly use household items as props (an ironing board as a pirate’s ‘walk the plank’ is ingenious and one I think our daughter may want to copy at home) and throw in plenty of humour (‘What do you call a sheep on a trampoline? A woolly jumper’).

It’s 60 minutes of pure joy and a wonderful chance to let your imagination run wild.