Performers take to the stage for the 60th anniversary of the Blackpool Gang Show at the Grand Theatre
Hundreds of young performers will be taking to the stage for the 60th anniversary of the Blackpool Gang Show.
The show, a annual event put on by of members of Scouting and Guiding in Blackpool, will see more than 200 young people, adult volunteers, crew, helpers and more take over the Grand Theatre from October 26-29.
Director Darrell Shuck said: “This year we are paying a tribute to the 60 years of Blackpool Gang Show, with some traditional Gang Show songs, there is a mix of comedy sketches to tickle your funny bones, being in the twenties we take a look back to the 1920's and sing and dance along with three stars from that era, Mame, Rose and Millie. The whole gang tell us a story of a rock band from the beginning to success and even visiting a villains café. The junior gang sing us some song about their Skool Dayz, to name but a small part of the show. The lines are learnt, the routines perfected, costumes finished, sound set and lights lit all ready for a night of nights, an extravaganza of song, dance and comedy for all the family. Scouts and Guides from across Blackpool and ready to entertain you all week."
The Blackpool Gang Show has been producing great family entertainment since 1962 and performed in various theatres around the town including the Opera House and The Globe Theatre, Pleasure Beach. Scouts and Guides from across Blackpool are ready to entertain you all week. Get your tickets, visit blackpoolgangshow.org.uk or blackpoolgrand.co.uk