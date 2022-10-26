Director Darrell Shuck said: “This year we are paying a tribute to the 60 years of Blackpool Gang Show, with some traditional Gang Show songs, there is a mix of comedy sketches to tickle your funny bones, being in the twenties we take a look back to the 1920's and sing and dance along with three stars from that era, Mame, Rose and Millie. The whole gang tell us a story of a rock band from the beginning to success and even visiting a villains café. The junior gang sing us some song about their Skool Dayz, to name but a small part of the show. The lines are learnt, the routines perfected, costumes finished, sound set and lights lit all ready for a night of nights, an extravaganza of song, dance and comedy for all the family. Scouts and Guides from across Blackpool and ready to entertain you all week."