Panto will shine beyond Christmas with Aladdin at Lowther Pavilion in January
Disney panto magic is coming to Lytham in the New Year.
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 3:45 pm
Rainbow Dance and Theatre School are bringing the magical Broadway musical Aladdin Jnr to the stage at Lowther Pavilion from January 7-9, under the direction of their creative director, Deirdre Middleton.
This is Rainbow’s 41st show and they are going all out to give families the greatest musical extravaganza, featuring favourite Aladdin characters such as Jasmine, Aladdin, and the Genie.
Expect jaw dropping choreography, huge Disney Broadway numbers from the cast such as A Whole New World and Friend Like Me along with glitzy, colourful costumes.
Tickets are on sale now through Lowther Box office (01253) 794221.
Tickets can also be purchased from www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk