Rainbow Dance and Theatre School are bringing the magical Broadway musical Aladdin Jnr to the stage at Lowther Pavilion from January 7-9, under the direction of their creative director, Deirdre Middleton.

This is Rainbow’s 41st show and they are going all out to give families the greatest musical extravaganza, featuring favourite Aladdin characters such as Jasmine, Aladdin, and the Genie.

Expect jaw dropping choreography, huge Disney Broadway numbers from the cast such as A Whole New World and Friend Like Me along with glitzy, colourful costumes.

The youngsters from Rainbow Dance and Theatre School who are performing Aladdin in Lytham

Tickets are on sale now through Lowther Box office (01253) 794221.