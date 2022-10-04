News you can trust since 1873
Original Cockney Rebel Steve Harley brings packed show of hits to Lowther Pavilion in Lytham

Considered one of the greatest, most charismatic live performers at work today, the original Cockney Rebel is coming to Lowther Pavilion in November with his six-piece rock band.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 12:30 pm - 1 min read

A Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel live show is packed with hits such as Judy Teen, Mr Raffles, Here Comes The Sun, Mr Soft and the world-wide hit and UK Number One, Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me) – recognised as one of the most played singles in British Radio History.

Harley also picks an eclectic mix of tracks from his career recordings.

The 50 Years A Rebel concert at Lowther Pavilion takes place on Saturday November 5, 7.30pm.

Steve Harley in action

A very limited number of Sound Check Experience and Meet and Greet Packages are available.Arrive at 6pm to enjoy the last couple of songs from the bands sound check and then meet Steve and have your photo taken with him.

