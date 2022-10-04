A Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel live show is packed with hits such as Judy Teen, Mr Raffles, Here Comes The Sun, Mr Soft and the world-wide hit and UK Number One, Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me) – recognised as one of the most played singles in British Radio History.

Harley also picks an eclectic mix of tracks from his career recordings.

The 50 Years A Rebel concert at Lowther Pavilion takes place on Saturday November 5, 7.30pm.

Steve Harley in action