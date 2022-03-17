It starts tonight for a three night run at Thornton Little Theatre.

Since the play was first rehearsed, there have been just a small number of cast changes, but most of the original cast has reassembled and the newer cast members have fitted in seamlessly and well.

Leonard Vole stands accused of murdering a rich widow. The stakes are high with shocking witness testimony, impassioned outbursts from the dock and a young man's fight to escape the hangman's noose. The play ends with a typical Christie plot twist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A scene from Witness for the Prosecution

Director Ian Rowe said: "I first came across Agatha Christie as a dramatist in the early 1960s, when working as an actor in repertory theatre.

"Miss Christie was a wonderful story teller. Well-loved by our audiences, but not enjoyed by actors as much, because she did not necessarily provide what most actors learning lines need - following, or verbal, cues to link dialogue.

"The play 'Witness for the Prosecution is so well written, people return time after time to see and hear the fascinating plot evolve. All the characters are engaging and the twists and turns make for an entertaining visit to the theatre.

"From an age in the theatre when expense was not spared as much, Miss Christie chose to have 31 actors involved in 'Witness'. Some had no lines to say and some did very little. We have dispensed with all of these characters and assure you that the play does not suffer in any way from the omission.

"The play requires two acting areas throughout. We have solved this problem by using the stage for an office set and the front stall seating has been removed to house a court setting."

There have been several screen and TV adaptations, starring Charles Laughton, Ralph Richardson and Toby Jones. But these have borne very little resemblance to the play itself. Poulton Drama's production is true to the actual play, described at the time as having "as many twists as a pigtail"! It starts tonight (March 16) and runs to Saturday March 19, 7.30pm.