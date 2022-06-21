Maureen Nolan is back in the resort this Sunday, June 26 with new stage comedy Housewives On Holiday.

The famous Nolan sister has been touring across the UK with co-stars, Josephine Partridge and Sarah Dearlove, and she can’t wait to be back at Blackpool Grand - her ‘favourite theatre’.

She said: “This is pure feelgood fun. It’s about three friends who go on holiday. We’re not trying to change the world, it’s about the good times.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Housewives on Holiday

The show is written and produced by the same team that did Hormonal Housewives & Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, and Maureen said it’s a mostly female crowd.

“I love doing these shows because the women are so supportive and just such a laugh.

“Anyone can identify with going on holiday with a gang of women. We usually get a few brave men in the audience too.”

And there was a last minute change to the show, as the original cast member, Julie Coombe, took ill which meant Sarah Dearlove stepped in for the tour.

“She’s smashing it. She was the understudy and she learnt the whole thing in three days. It’s the biggest feat I’ve ever seen.”

The production is about letting your hair down with the girls and showing that holidays, like women, come in all shapes and sizes.

It promises to be a ‘tapas selection of Holiday Heaven, Holiday Hell but most of all Holiday Hilarity!’

They go from Club 18-30 to Club 80-130, let their hair down at wild parties, and try wild swimming - one thing Maureen will not be doing in real life.

She added: “I didn’t learn to swim until I was 27 so I definitely won’t be doing any wild swimming in the sea. I’ll definitely be having a few parties when I meet up with my family though.”

Housewives On Holiday is showing at Blackpool Grand on Sunday, June 26.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

The estimated run time is two hours and five minutes, with an interval of 20 minutes between the two acts.