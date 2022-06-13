The presenter, whose energy is incredible for his 84 years, is looking forward to his date at the Blackpool theatre and can’t wait to mingle with the audience in the foyer as they arrive.

Fresh from the excitement of being on an open top bus with some of the country’s biggest names as part of the Platinum Jubilee, Johnny brings his own tour to the forefront in Blackpool on July 2.

The show, ‘Johnny Ball’s Wonders Beyond Numbers’ is a magical journey of everything mathematical – with an engaging style that’s as it always was.

Johnny Ball brings his Wonders Beyond Numbers show to the Grand Theatre in July

Johnny's Think of a Number TV shows inspired a whole generation towards careers in maths, science, technology and education. He was also a familiar face on Play School in the 1970s and 80s and Play Away for which he wrote many episodes.

But his incredible ability to combine a love of maths and science with colourful presenting was where his strength lay.

Educated at Bolton Grammar School, Johnny’s ability was there from an early age and he remembers playing games with his dad – dominoes but the double nine game.

And he has a natural ability to retain numerical information which he uses on stage in ‘lightning maths’ showing how he can multiply numbers instantly.

Johnny Ball has inspired generations with his love of maths and science

He said: “The teenagers wonder what they are in for when the come to a show about maths – but as they leave they are queuing out of the door for the book signing.

“That is what it’s all about.”

The show is about positivity, not doom and gloom and is optimistic about the future of our planet.

Over eight decades, Johnny, dad to Radio One presenter Zoe Ball, has mapped how things generally improved in most aspects of life, but especially in science and technology and he sees no reason why we should be pessimistic about the future.

“Without maths we simply can’t understand the world around us. Galileo said that everything in the universe is written in the language of mathematics.”

With his show, Johnny continues to inspire a generation and is always keen to engage with children and young people – even promising to always reply to their emails.