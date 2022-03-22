It’s the first date in a calendar of shows this summer for the group of singers who are firm favourites on the Fylde Coast. And for this show, they will be joined by Blackpool’s Capricorn Singers

Singing traditional working shanties and songs of the sea, they harmonise effortlessly with their own material.

The have a unique style with many of their songs being boisterous or thought provoking but they bring humour, camaraderie and harmonies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lytham Shanty Crew at St Annes boathouse

Haul Away Again takes place on March 31.

The Shanty Crew will be at Ashton Gardens Big Top on June 4 and Lytham Club Day on June 25. And on September 3, the singers will be at Fylde Folk Festival in Fleetwood.

Rehearsals take place throughout the summer months on Monday evenings from 7.30pm where their voices can be heard rolling across Lytham Green from the Mussel Tank near to the lifeboat station.