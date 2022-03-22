Lytham St Annes Shanty Crew bring songs of the sea in debut Lowther Pavilion show - here's how to get tickets
The popular Lytham St Annes Shanty Crew will make their debut Lowther Pavilion performance next week.
It’s the first date in a calendar of shows this summer for the group of singers who are firm favourites on the Fylde Coast. And for this show, they will be joined by Blackpool’s Capricorn Singers
Singing traditional working shanties and songs of the sea, they harmonise effortlessly with their own material.
The have a unique style with many of their songs being boisterous or thought provoking but they bring humour, camaraderie and harmonies.
Haul Away Again takes place on March 31.
The Shanty Crew will be at Ashton Gardens Big Top on June 4 and Lytham Club Day on June 25. And on September 3, the singers will be at Fylde Folk Festival in Fleetwood.
Rehearsals take place throughout the summer months on Monday evenings from 7.30pm where their voices can be heard rolling across Lytham Green from the Mussel Tank near to the lifeboat station.