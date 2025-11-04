Local Independent Theatre Company to produce unique theatre production

A brand-new theatre company is shaking up Blackpool’s arts scene with a bold, immersive take on a beloved musical.

A brand-new theatre company is shaking up Blackpool’s renowned theatre scene with a fresh, immersive take on a beloved musical. The HTP (Howson Theatrical Productions), founded and led by 18-year-old drama student Freddie Howson, is set to produce a fully immersive version of RENT: The Musical in association with Music Theatre International.

Far from a traditional stage show, this production promises to place audiences right in the heart of New York City’s East Village, circa 1990. The HTP describes the experience:

“This isn’t just RENT. This is New York City’s East Village (circa 1990) brought to life all around you. In this fully immersive production, you won’t have chance to sit back and relax — you’ll be experiencing the world of the show. The music, movement, song and story… it will all happen right next to you, behind you and all around you. From the second you arrive, you’ll be transported into the gritty streets of NYC, spend time and talk with the characters, feel every beat up close and party along, drink, shout and cheer with our cast.”

The HTP’s poster for RENT: the musical

The company will celebrate its official launch night at Blackpool Theatre Collective, Bickerstaffe Square, Talbot Road, Blackpool (FY1 3AH) on Friday 5th December 2025 at 7:30pm.

The evening will offer attending guests a glimpse into the world of RENT, a chance to meet and talk with creative team of industry professionals, and an opportunity to be among the first to experience the next generation of local theatre.

Tickets for the show, and more information, will be available soon so check out their social media pages (@TheHTP) for further updates.