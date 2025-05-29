Little Shop of Horrors – CRE8IV Youth Theatre Co Review

Little Shop comes to the The Little Theatre!

This unusual musical, about the cautionary tale of a lonely flower shopworker finding a ‘Strange and interesting’ plant and using it to make his fortune and find his true love with disastrous consequences, has gained a cult following over the years. It is written by musical heavyweights Alan Menken and Howard Ashman and was a perfect choice for this group to put on at CRE8IV Little Theatre.

Director Chris Higgins assisted by Claire Higgins (who also choreographed) have both assembled a talented cast of young adults ranging from 11 to 19 years old. Together with musical supervision from Evie Hill and Chris and Joey Higgins on lighting and sound, they have worked hard to bring the best out of these students.

The vocal Harmony group – Mia Gisslow (Crystal), Bobby McNeal (Crystal), Tilly Musson (Ronnette), Isla Robinson (Ronnette) and Willa Ava Johnson (Chiffon) were an excellent team. Their harmonies were clear and their movement was sharp and perfectly coordinated. They were on stage for almost all of the show at the side of the stage and when not in a scene, each one of them kept up their character throughout.

Luca Wheeler, as Orin, relished the chance to play this despicable dentist and brought out great humour, especially when using the laughing gas in ‘Be a Dentist’.

Kieran Charlton created a wonderful character as the Miserly Mr Mushnik. He had a solid accent throughout and showcased his many talents including dancing skills in ‘Mushnik and Son’.

Evie Hill played the part of Audrey to a tee. Her poignant dreams for a better life in ‘somewhere that’s green’ contrasted with the powerful vocal performance in her duet with Seymour. (This part was shared with Nyah Lilly Corbett through the run).

Taylor Cheesman was perfect as Seymour. He was the epitome of the downtrodden, sorry for himself employee who came out of his shell when under the light that Audrey shone on him. He had a beautiful tone and quality to his voice throughout the show during both the fast and slower songs and had good chemistry with Mr Mushnik and Audrey. He also worked well with the fabulous Audrey 2. I liked the way that in its final incarnation, the blood thirsty plant encroached onto the surrounding scenery as well as being on the stage. Well done to Ebony and Willa for creating this, Nyah Lilly Corbett (and Evie Hill at other performances) for operating it and Chris Higgins for providing the soulful voice.

This was a fantastic choice for the first full scale musical for this group and I look forward to seeing future productions.