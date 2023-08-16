Belt out the hits from Take That, add some 90s nostalgia and a heart-warming story of friendship, and you’ve got yourself a feel-good musical that really does ‘Shine’.

Greatest Days – the official Take That musical – is bringing fun, laughter and a surprising amount of emotion to the stage at the Opera House in Blackpool this week.

Thirty years since the band’s iconic track ‘Pray’ hit the top spot on the UK charts for the first time, the boys’ classics are still touching audiences of all ages – from die-hard fans whose teenage bedrooms were adorned with posters of the heartthrobs back in the day to those hearing the Take That soundtrack for the first time.

While there’s no specific mention of Gary Barlow and his gang, the boyband on stage undoubtedly channels Take That vibes with their synchronized dance moves and denim dungarees.

Kitty Harris in Greatest Days The Official Take That Musical at the Winter Gardens, with Kym Marsh and her daughter Emilie

Yet this is a story more about a group of friends navigating what life throws at them rather than documenting the rise of one of the UK’s greatest pop groups.

The hugely talented cast tells the tale of a group of 16-year-old girls – Rachel, Zoe, Heather, Debbie and Claire – whose friendship is born out of love for their favourite boyband.

But when tragedy strikes, friction appears between the school girls as they struggle to cope with their grief and they go their separate ways.

Twenty-five years later they are reunited when Rachel – played superbly by former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh – wins a competition to see their beloved band perform in Athens.

Kitty Harris, from Poulton, performs on home soil in Greatest Days The Official Take That Musical

The reunion gives the now middle-aged women chance to address the past and explore their journey of love, loss, friendship and self discovery.Take That hits – from power ballard ‘Back for Good’ to the anthemic ‘Never Forget’ – are thoughtfully peppered throughout the musical like an emotional jukebox.

There are stand-out vocals from Mary Moore playing adult Debbie while Poulton’s very own Kitty Harris – daughter of the late ventriloquist Keith Harris – is a joy to watch as feisty young Heather.

Alan Stocks is brilliant as Dave, who appears with perfect comic timing in various guises throughout the girls’ lives.

And it’s wonderful to see Emilie Cunliffe on stage alongside her real-life mum, Kym Marsh.

The cast of Greatest Days The Official Take That Musical at the Winter Gardens

You’ll laugh, cry, sing, dance… and the show may even tempt you to pick up the phone to that old school friend to reminisce about your own Greatest Days.