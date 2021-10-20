Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat coming to Blackpool Opera House with Jason Donovan

Following on from two successful seasons at The London Palladium, the new production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be heading to Blackpool Opera House from Empire Theatre from Monday, July 25 to Saturday, July 2022.

Singer and actor Jason Donovan will be reprising the role of Pharaoh, which he performed at the London Palladium in 2019 and 2021, and he will be sharing the stage again with Linzi Hateley as the narrator and Jac Yarrow as he prepares to don the famous coat in the titular role on tour.

Linzi is an Olivier Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner who has starred on Broadway, in the West End, with the RSC, and at the National Theatre. She now returns to the role of the Narrator, having first starred in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1991 opposite Jason Donovan and Phillip Schofield at the London Palladium – for which she received an Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat comes to the Blackpool Opera House next year

Jason will return in the role of Pharaoh. He was originally in the show when he made his defining stage performance as the title character of Joseph in the 1990s, in a sold-out 18-month run which produced a No.1 single and best-selling soundtrack album.

Jac made his professional stage debut playing Joseph, following in the footsteps of a line of stars who have previously played the title character. His portrayal of Joseph won him unanimous acclaim and an Olivier Award nomination, with his rendition of ‘Close Every Door To Me’ regularly stopping the show with standing ovations.

Producer Michael Harrison said: “After two sensational runs at The London Palladium, I am delighted to bring this joyous show to the Blackpool Opera House next summer as JOSEPH prepares to unite audiences and spread happiness across the UK.

"Our ‘dream team’ casting will enchant newcomers and longstanding fans alike; Jac Yarrow has wowed audiences and critics with his spectacular debut and attendees should be prepared for the roof to be raised when Jason Donovan steps on stage.

Jac Yarrow caused a sensation when he made his professional stage debut playing Joseph

"Linzi Hateley is confirmed to return to her role as Narrator when we perform in Blackpool having delivered a delightful dose of nostalgia to audiences at special performances of Joseph at the London Palladium this summer. GO! GO! GO! JOSEPH!"

Released as a concept album in 1969, the stage version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has become one of the world’s most beloved family musicals. The multi-award-winning show, which began life as a small-scale school concert, has been performed hundreds of thousands of times including multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway, international number one tours, and productions in over 80 countries as far afield as Austria and Zimbabwe and from Israel to Peru! The show features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre standards, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door To Me, Jacob and Sons, There’s One More Angel In Heaven and Go Go Go Joseph.

Tickets are available on general sale from 11am Friday 22 October 2021 at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.

Linzi Hateley returns to the role of the Narrator

Tickets go on sale on this Friday