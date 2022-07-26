Fear not, he may not have been available for the photoshoot, but Jason is all set to be on stage as The Pharaoh at The Opera House, in Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, until Saturday July 30.
The touring show also stars Jac Yarrow in the titular role as Joseph and Linzi Hateley as the narrator.
Jason Donovan is reprising his role as Pharoah for the third time in the new production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical.
He famously originally performed in the hit show as the title character of Joseph in the 1990s – and was asked to recreate the role again.
But he said: “ That didn’t come to fruition and trying to recreate what I’d done in 1991 all these years later with me in my 50s was a bit of a non-starter anyway.”