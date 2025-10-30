Jesus Christ Superstar is in Fleetwood

Review Jesus Christ Superstar, Marine Hall, Fleetwood, Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society

For theatregoers, this is not a musical. It is a sung-through Rock Opera, and well ahead of its time when it was premiered in 1970 as Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s first full scale work. The storyline covers the last few days of Jesus Christ’s life, as he is betrayed by Judas Escariot, arrested and punished by the Romans under King Herod, and faces crucifixion.

It is a semi-immersive experience with the cast performing within the audience and a large rock choir to one side of the auditorium. The set was impressive with full length stairway filling the stage top to bottom and side to side, which opened in the centre and greatly added to the portrayal of the story. There were fabulous performances throughout, with a stellar cast, notably the pure emotion of storyteller Steve Deveney as Judas, (unquestionably one of the most difficult roles to play in the realm of musical theatre), and the powerfully impeccable vocals of Michael Cosgrove as the Man himself.

Cinzia Goldie delivers a very accomplished performance as Mary Magdalene, beautifully singing the most well-known song of the work, I Don’t Know How to Love Him. Two other stand out roles are Herod, played by the delightfully camp and sparkling Ian Fox with his golden backing dancers, and Jeremy Clark epitomising the haunted and conflicted Pontious Pilate with such depth and believability.

When the whole cast are on the stage, they are fully immersed and add so much to the drama. The lighting and stage effects are superb, moody and atmospheric, and the rock score is wonderful, filling the Marine Hall to the rafters. There is nothing better than seeing the 8- strong band work their magic in front of the stage.

Superstar is directed by Howard G Raw, the Musical Director is Dave Bintley and the Choreographer is Julie Segev.

Jesus Christ Superstar, by TCOS, is dazzling, emotive, faith-provoking production, with one of the most emotional closing scenes in musical theatre.

The show runs nightly at 7.30pm until Saturday with a matinée performance at 2.30pm on Saturday.

Sarah Jane Stone