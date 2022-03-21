The group opened in 2015 and has become a huge success giving children of the local area a chance to perform on stage.

The show, which takes place at Thornton Little Theatre, features songs from Annie, Dreamgirls, Les Miserable, Mary Poppins, Disney, Calamity Jane, Mowtown and many more.

Over the years they have performed smash hit musicals such as Bugsy Malone, Oklahoma and Grease.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company are part of NODA and in 2020 a previous show won Best Youth Ensemble.A spokesperson said: “Thornton Cleveleys Youth Theatre are delighted to be back in the theatre again doing what they do best and we hope that you come and join us and our wonderfully talented children.”

It promises to be a fun packed entertaining evening for all the family and hopefully you will leave the theatre singing and dancing your way out. Takes place May 25-28.

For tickets visit www.wyretheatres.co.uk