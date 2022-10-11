The classic thriller Dial M for Murder arrives at Lowther Pavilion Theatre this month.

The story became famous when Alfred Hitchcock made his renowned movie version in 1954 and it’s been gripping audiences ever since.

Fylde Coast Players will bring a fresh take to the story with their forthcoming production. “We are really fortunate that one of the society's newer members Harry Chambers is an experienced stage combat director. He has worked closely with the cast to ensure that key moments are played to perfection.” said Director Tim Greenwood.

A dramatic moment in the play Dial M for Murder

The tense plot follows Tony Wendice a jaded former tennis player who is no longer in love with his wife, Sheila, but doesn't want to lose her money. He plans the perfect murder which will allow him to inherit her fortune and be free, but, things rarely go according to plan and Tony has to think on his feet in order to stay one step ahead of the police.

“It's always been one of my favourite films” said Tim Greenwood “and I am delighted to be able to bring it to life on stage. Rehearsals are going fantastically well. We have a brilliant cast who are really building the tension.”

“There are some truly iconic moments that fans will remember from the film and I'm sure they won't be disappointed with the play. I can't wait for people to see it!”

Dial M For Murder is showing at Lowther Pavilion Theatre from Wednesday 19th to Saturday 22nd October. Wednesday 19th will be a special socially distanced performance.

