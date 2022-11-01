They promise a fun-packed, sing-along family show with old familiar songs like the Blackpool Belle, Matchstalk Men and Wild Rover mixed together with some new songs including their new release Wild Mountain Thyme.

They said: “To us, this traditional Scottish Folk Song depicts the love that Queen Elizabeth II had for the beautiful Scottish Highlands. It could almost be a signature to her love and time spent north of the border. It’s such a poignant and beautiful traditional song and it seems a perfect track as our tribute to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Having been working on the album for almost two years, through Covid and into the summer of 2022, it’s a mixture of self-penned and traditional songs as well as some very well-known folk covers. We have used various session musicians including Ken Nichol of Steeleye Span and the wonderful country folk guitarist Pete Frampton. The album has that Weavers comedy element but is brought back down to earth with some beautifully poignant trad folk songs.

The Houghton Weavers

We are dedicating this album to our late Tony Berry who sadly passed away in 2019.”

Learning their craft in the folk clubs of their native North West, the group have never wavered from their original motto of ‘Keep Folk Smiling’.

Steve Millington, David Littler and Jim Berry entertain their audiences in a show of charming fun, humorous jokes, and anecdotes, together with plenty of music, varying from raucous traditional and popular folk sSongs to sing-along favourites, with beautiful ballads and original pieces included throughout.

Their wide and varied repertoire, alongside their unique and well-known style ensures that no two shows in the company of The Houghton Weavers are ever the same.

They guarantee a wonderful afternoon or evening of entertainment and their experience – together with their style and professionalism – ensures that, as their motto says, they always keep folk smiling.

They will be at Lowther Pavilion on November 11 and Blackpool Imperial Hotel from December 7 – 9.